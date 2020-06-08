Only those with negative Covid-19 test results will be allowed to enter Artsakh Republic

Only persons with negative Covid-19 test results will be allowed to Artsakh, as the republic is tightening the anti-coronavirus measures, President Arayik Harutyunyan has said.

The requirement will apply to anyone crossing the border, he said.

The practice has long been used in the defense Army, and it has been possible to prevent the spread of the virus in the armed forces.

All military servicemen and commanders that visit the Republic of Armenia take the test before returning to Artsakh, the President said.

Harutyunyan noted that the border crossing points will be supplied with rapid tests in case citizens arrive without test results.