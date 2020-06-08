New Zealand to lift restrictions as coronavirus cases hit zero

New Zealand is set to lift almost all its coronavirus restrictions as it reports there are no active cases in the country, the BBC reports.

It will move to level one, the lowest of its four-tier alert system, at midnight local time (12:00 GMT).

Under this, social distancing will no longer be required and there will be no limits on public gatherings, but borders will remain closed.

New Zealand has reported no new Covid-19 cases for more than two weeks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she did “a little dance” when she was told the country no longer had any active virus cases.

“While we’re in a safer, stronger position there’s still no easy path back to pre-Covid life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild,” she said.

“While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple Thank you, New Zealand,” she stated.

The move to level one comes ahead of plan – the government had originally meant to make the move on 22 June, but it was brought forward after no new cases were reported for 17 days.