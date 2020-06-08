Lithuanian Armenian opera diva Asmik Grigorian graces the cover of Opera News magazine

Asmik Grigorian, Lithuanian Armenian operatic soprano has graced the cover of Opera news for July 2020, AGBU informs on Facebook.

Grigorian’s gift for theatrical invention rests on a rock-solid vocal technique. She made her debut as Donna Anna and soon took on Violetta, in a Jonathan Miller production.

She twice won Lithuania’s Golden Stage Cross award—in 2005, for her Violetta, then in 2010, for Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd.

Asmik Grigorian is a long-time soloist of Vilnius City Opera.

She is the recipient of the highest Lithuanian theater award, the Golden Stage Cross twice, in 2005 and 2010.

In May 2016, Grigorian was honored at the International Opera Awards in London as the Best Newcomer (“Young Female Singer”).

She was honored with the Order for Merits to Lithuania, Knight’s Cross (2018) and was named Best female singer at International Opera Awards 2019.