Henrikh Mkhitaryan says eager to remain at Roma for another few years

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confessed he would be open to staying at Roma next season.

“Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, and not only next season, [but] for another few years,” Mkhitaryan told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

Mkhitaryan said he loves Rome as a city and Roma as a team, and would like to stay longer.

“But I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree the terms of the transfer fee. So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard and to look forward to what’s going to happen.,” the Armenian said.

“If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Roma,” he said.

As the lockdown has been eased, Mkhitaryan is looking forward to the first game. “I think everyone is hungry to play,” he says.

“Of course, it’s not going to be as it was before, but we have to do our best, we have to behave good and move forward,”

The 31-year-old is currently on loan at the Italian club and he has impressed during his time in Serie A.

Roma are interested in keeping Mkhitaryan, ideally by taking him on loan for another season.