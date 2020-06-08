Aznavour Foundation shows support to Black Lives Matter movement

The Aznavour Foundation has expressed concern over the violations of human rights and racial inequality happening.

“From Paris to Yerevan, from Sydney to New York: people continue to support Black Lives Matter movement. The death of George Floyd has brought thousands of protesters to the streets in different corners of the world. Demonstrators speak up not just about Floyd’s death but also other cases of racism and police brutality,” the Foundation said in a statement.

The Aznavour Foundation voiced concern over the violations of human rights and racial inequality happening.

“Our co-founder and visionary Charles Aznavour always fought for human rights and in his songs he would raise voices of those who can’t do it loudly. Even in the times when not everyone was loudly talking on such issues as racism, emigration, LGBTQ etc. Resisting injustice, denouncing it in all its forms was what Charles Aznavour believed in,” the Foundation stated.

“We are more than sure that Charles Aznavour would raise his voice again and stand next to the protestors if he saw this happening. And as a Foundation that keeps his legacy alive and continues sharing his values we condemn all kind of violations and call for peace and equality for ALL. We hear you, we stand with you!” it concluded.