SocietyTopVideo

Armenian PM, Health Minister visit coronavirus patients at Nork hospital

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 8, 2020, 19:34
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital, which serves Covid-19 patients.

The Prime Minister has just overcome coronavirus. Pashinyan announced today that he and family tested negative for the virus.

Նորքի ինֆեկցիոն հիվանդանոցում եմ։

Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Montag, 8. Juni 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close