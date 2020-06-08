Home | All news | Society | Armenian PM, Health Minister visit coronavirus patients at Nork hospital SocietyTopVideo Armenian PM, Health Minister visit coronavirus patients at Nork hospital Siranush Ghazanchyan June 8, 2020, 19:34 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital, which serves Covid-19 patients. The Prime Minister has just overcome coronavirus. Pashinyan announced today that he and family tested negative for the virus. Նորքի ինֆեկցիոն հիվանդանոցում եմ։Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Montag, 8. Juni 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print