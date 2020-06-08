Armenia hopes for negotiated solution to Libya crisis

Armenia closely follows the developments in Libya and hopes for establishment of lasting peace in the country.

“We closely follow the ongoing developments in Libya, and we believe that political dialogue will provide conditions to overcome the crisis and establish a lasting peace in Libya,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

She noted that “Armenia welcomes the initiative by the Arab Republic of Egypt aimed at establishing ceasefire and launching political dialogue between the parties to the conflict in Libya.”

“We are hopeful that all parties to the conflict in Libya will come to the negotiating table to the benefit of the people of Libya and their security, as well as of regional peace and stability,” Naghdalyan said.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi proposed a new ceasefire plan for the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.