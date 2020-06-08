33 Armenian nationals to return from Los Angeles

Thirty-three Armenian nationals will return to Yerevan on a special Los Angeles-Amsterdam-Minsk-Yerevan flight today, Armenia’s Consulate General in Los Angeles informs.

A total of 273 citizens of Armenia have already returned from Los Angeles since May 2.

Thanks to the efforts of the Consulate General oin Los Angeles and the Armenian Embassy to the Netherlands it has been possible to interconnect two flights operated by KLM and Belavia air companies.

Before every flight employee of the Consulate informs the citizens of the Commandant’s directive on mandatory self-isolation upon arrival.