Sir Tom Jones turns 80

As he celebrates his 80th birthday, Sir Tom Jones has said he will keep singing “as long as there’s breath in my body,” the BBC repoerts.

The Welsh legend, who was born on 7 June 1940, says he does not mind growing old because “the memories are tremendous.”

The lockdown has reminded him of his own two-year isolation with tuberculosis from the age of 12.

Sir Tom Jones became one of the world’s biggest stars, with his live Las Vegas performances earning the admiration of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

Throughout his career he has constantly reinvented himself, moving from pop, rock and country to gospel, soul and blues and then on to electronic and dance music.

“To reach 80 and to have such wonderful memories and to be still doing it and still making a point, or trying to – thank you to everybody that has been with me, the audience,” he told BBC Radio 2.

“God has been good to me and my voice is still there. So as long as it’s there I wanna get up… singing live to people is the thing,” he added.