Hospitals in Armenia’s regions to join the fight against Covid-19

Spitak Medical Center will be re-profiled and will tart serving coronavirus patients from Monday, Lori Governor Andrey Ghukasyan informs in a Facebook post.

According to him, the decision was made as a result of discussions with the Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan.

“This will allow for a larger number of patients to receive inpatient medical care. However, the sbeds are not unlimited,,” he wrote, urging everyone to wear a mask.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan says Vedi Medical Center will also join the fight against coronavirus.

The issues of having a Covid-19 department at Martuni Medical Center and having another center in Tavush province is also being discussed.