New Armenian school set to open in Valence, France, in September 2020

The French-Armenian Kevork Arabian School in Valence, France will officially open in September, Zartonk Media reports.
It is the first everyday Armenians school to open in the diaspora for years.
This project is undertaken by the CCAV (French-Armenian Cultural Center of Valence, France). It is co-chaired by Archbishop Norvan Zakarian and Mr. Andre Hasbanian and was initiated by the AGEFAV (Management Association of the Future School). The school will be named after the main benefactor Kevork Arabian.
The premises will accommodate a school group consisting of a kindergarten, a primary school, and rooms dedicated to the cultural center.
The AGEFAV (Management Association of the Future School), founding group of this school, has the mission of ensuring a good administrative and pedagogical management of the school.
AGEFAV aims to offer a high quality school (kindergarten and primary school) providing an excellent education. To make this happen, the pedagogical team will adapt the teaching methodology to the psychology of each pupil, taking into consideration their social and cognitive development.
The educational and pedagogical project of this school will be based on six key principles:
- Development of pupils’ sense of belonging through the learning of Armenian language, culture and history.
- Compliance with the French National Education program to ensure all basics are acquired before going on to secondary school.
- Training pupils to learn English with the goal to achieve an elementary level as fluent as the Armenian language.
- Promotion of extracurricular activities (initiation to computers, chess, theater …), essential to personal development and make them grow.
- Initiation of pupils to Christian education through pastoral activities.
- Pupils awareness to environmental and societal issues, to prepare them for the challenges of the future.