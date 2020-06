Artsakh reports over 100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in a week

Artsakh reports about 100 ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani side between May 31 and June 6.

Accoring to Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense, the rival fired over 1,000 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Divisions of the NKR Defense Army adhere to the ceasefire regime, and confidently continue with their military duty.