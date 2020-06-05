Georgia reiterates willingness to assist Armenia’s Covid-19 response efforts

The Georgian Government has reaffirmed willingness to provide assistance to Armenia in fighting the coronavirus.

During a phone conversation today the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and David Zalkaliani exchanged views on the steps taken to prevent the spread of a new type of coronavirus and to address the socio-economic consequences of the epidemic at the national level.

The Georgian Foreign Minister expressed his support to Armenia in the fight against the epidemic and reaffirmed the readiness of the Georgian government to provide assistance.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highly assessed the close cooperation at the level of different departments of Armenia and Georgia, the regular contacts and mutual assistance in addressing the challenges caused by the pandemic, including organization of the return of Armenian and Georgian citizens to each other’s territory.

Foreign Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Zalkaliani discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. In this regard, Minister Mnatsakanyan called for the deepening of practical cooperation between the two peoples based on centuries-old friendship and strategic interconnection in all the directions outlined by the two leaders during the Prime Minister’s visit to Georgia in March. Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed his invitation to Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani to visit Armenia.

In the context of multilateral cooperation, reference was also made to the forthcoming events within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

Foreign Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Zalkaliani exchanged views on security issues, emphasizing the need to maintain international and regional peace and security in the context of the pan-Armenian conflict.