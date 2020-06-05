Colorado House of Representatives passes bill on Holocaust and Armenian Genocide education

The Colorado House of Representatives has unanimously passed House Bill 1336 – Holocaust and Genocide Studies in Public Schools – which requires Holocaust and Armenian Genocide education as a condition for High School graduation in Colorado, ANCA Colorado reports.

ANCA Colorado thanked the original sponsors, Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Representative Emily Sirota, Senator Steve Fenberg, and Senator Dennis Hisey, as well as “honorary Armenian” lawmakers Rep. Daneya Esgar and Senator Dominick Moreno, for championing this bill and making sure that the Armenian community was included in the process from the very beginning.

I had never heard of the Armenian Genocide until I learned about it from an Armenian friend. She didn't understand why we never talked about the genocide of her people.



We must do better. It is critical for us to teach students about these atrocities. #COPolitics #COLeg pic.twitter.com/a3k463QbSj — Daneya Esgar (@Dlesgar) June 4, 2020

It also expressed special gratitude to partners – the Coalition against Global Genocide and Jewish Colorado – for working hand in hand with ANCA Colorado to make the cause of genocide education a reality.

“And a huge thank you to all the organizations, in particular Armenian National Committee – Western Region, Armenians of Colorado and ADL – Anti-Defamation League, for making sure that the State of Colorado has the funds to implement the law,” the Committee said in a Facebook post.

Next steps: third reading (final/formal vote) in the House; Senate committees; Senate second and third readings; Governor’s signature.