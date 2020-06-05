Armenia’s President to continue using his contacts to help tackle Covid-19

President Armen Sarkissian met with Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan today.

The President expressed his concern over the situation with the spread of coronavirus. The Minister provided information and clarifications on the strategy for overcoming the coronavirus epidemic, as well as on the steps being taken and the existing problems.

Minister Torosyan briefed the President on the current situation, the process of treatment and rehabilitation of patients, health problems, as well as the priority needs of the system.

President Sarkissian expressed his readiness to use his personal contacts to further support the establishment of cooperation with various countries and institutions in overcoming the problems.