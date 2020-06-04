Upcoming flights to/from Armenia

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has presented the schedule of upcoming flights to Armenia.

SCAT airline will operate Nur Sultan-Yerevan-Nur Sultan flight on June 5 (arrival in Yerevan at 04:30, departure at 06:00).

On June 6 Belavia will carry out Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On the same day Red Wings will operate Moscow-Yerevan flight (arrival in Yerevan at 21:40).

Belavia will operate a second Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight on June 7 (arrival in Armenia at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On the same day SKYUP airline will carry out Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival in Yerevan at 19:00, departure at 19:55).

On June 8 Belavia will operate Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flight (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45. Departure at 03:35). Upon the Commandant’s instruction, the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia will accompany the arriving passengers to the places of self-isolation.