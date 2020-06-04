Life is Beautiful: A musical message to Armenia and Italy

Armenian and Italian musicians, overcoming the limitations and the distance, have come around the idea of Armenian-Italian friendship and send their musical message to the peoples of the two countries.

The initiative comes from the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the Embassy of Italy in Armenia.

Life is Beautiful: A musical message from Armenian and Italian musicians 📣Հայաստանի պետական սիմֆոնիկ նվագախումբը և Հայաստանում Իտալիայի դեսպանատունը հանդես են գալիս հետաքրքիր նախաձեռնությամբ։ Հայ և իտալացի երաժիշտները, հաղթահարելով սահմանափակումներն ու կիլոմետրերի հեռավորությունը, համախմբվելով հայ-իտալական բարեկամության գաղափարի շուրջ, հղում են իրենց երաժշտական ուղերձը։ Ուղերձը խորհրդանշական է՝ իտալական հայտնի «Կյանքը հիասքանչ է» կինոֆիլմի երաժշտությունը։ Այն ներկայացնում են Հայաստանի պետական սիմֆոնիկ նվագախմբի երաժիշտները, իտալացի հայտնի մենակատարներ Մարիո Ստեֆանո Պիետրոդարկին, Գլորիա Կամպաները, Աննա Տիֆուն, Ռոբերտո Կոմինատին, Կոստանցա Պրինչիպեն։Իսկ հայ-իտալական կատարումը ղեկավարում են դիրիժորներ Ջանլուկա Մարչիանոն և Սերգեյ Սմբատյանը։🎶#ASSO #SergeySmbatyan #ClassicalMusic #Armenia #Italy📣Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the Embassy of Italy in Armenia came up with an interesting initiative. Armenian and Italian musicians, overcoming the limitations and the distance, have come around the idea of Armenian-Italian friendship and send their musical message to the nations of the two countries. The message is symbolic: the music of the famous Italian film "Life is Beautiful", presented by the musicians of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and famous Italian soloists Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, Gloria Campaner, Anna Tifu, roberto cominati, Costanza Principe.🇦🇲🇮🇹The Armenian-Italian performance is conducted by conductors Sergey Smbatyan and Gianluca Marcianò.🎶 Gepostet von Armenian State Symphony Orchestra am Mittwoch, 3. Juni 2020

The message is symbolic: the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and famous Italian soloists Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, Gloria Campaner, Anna Tifu, Roberto Cominati and Costanza Principe present the score from the famous Italian film “Life is Beautiful.”

The Armenian Italian musicians perform under the baton of conductors Sergey Smbatyan and Gianluca Marcianò.