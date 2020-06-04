Life is Beautiful: A musical message to Armenia and Italy

Armenian and Italian musicians, overcoming the limitations and the distance, have come around the idea of Armenian-Italian friendship and send their musical message to the peoples of the two countries.
The initiative comes from the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the Embassy of Italy in Armenia.
The message is symbolic: the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and famous Italian soloists Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, Gloria Campaner, Anna Tifu, Roberto Cominati and Costanza Principe present the score from the famous Italian film “Life is Beautiful.”
The Armenian Italian musicians perform under the baton of conductors Sergey Smbatyan and Gianluca Marcianò.