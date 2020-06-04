Doctor with diabetes and cardiovascular disease discharged after beating Covid-19

Davit Patrikyan, head of the neurosurgery department at Armenia Medical Center, has been discharged from Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center after beating Covid-19.

The doctor was accepted to hospital on May 21 with the new coronavirus and severe double pneumonia.

“I am in the risk group, I am 68-years-old, I have diabetes and cardiovascular disease, said the infection could be fatal for me,” says Dr. Davit Patrikyan.

According to the doctor, his recovery was a miracle, for which he thanks his colleagues.