Doctor with diabetes and cardiovascular disease discharged after beating Covid-19

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 4, 2020, 15:12
Davit Patrikyan, head of the neurosurgery department at Armenia Medical Center, has been discharged from Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center after beating Covid-19.

The doctor was accepted to hospital on May 21 with the new coronavirus and severe double pneumonia.

“I am in the risk group, I am 68-years-old, I have diabetes and cardiovascular disease, said the infection could be fatal for me,” says Dr. Davit Patrikyan.

According to the doctor, his recovery was a miracle, for which he thanks his colleagues.

Դուրս գրվեց «Արմենիա» ԲԿ-ի Նյարդավիրաբուժության բաժանմունքի վարիչը

«Արմենիա» բժշկական կենտրոնի Նյարդավիրաբուժության բաժանմունքի վարիչ Դավիթ Պատրիկյանը մայիսի 21-ին Սուրբ Գրիգոր Լուսավորիչ բժշկական կենտրոն էր տեղափոխվել նոր կորոնավիրուսային վարակով և երկկողմանի ծանր թոքաբորբով: «Ես ռիսկային խմբի անդամ եմ, եթե այդպես կարելի է ասել, տարիքս 68 է, ունեմ շաքարային դիաբետ, սիրտանոթային հիվանդություններ, մի խոսքով նման վարակը ինձ համար կարող էր ճակատագրական լինել»,-պատմում է բժիշկ, դոցենտ Պատրիկյանը: Նրա խոսքով իր փրկվելը հավասար էր հրաշքի, ինչի համար շնորհակալություն է հայտնում գործընկերներին: Մանրամասները` տեսնյութում…

