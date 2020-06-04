Armenians in Yerevan show solidarity with Black Lives Matter campaign

A group of Armenians staged a rally in front of the US Embassy in Yerevan in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The participants held up posters reading “Armenians for black justice,” “No peace without justice,” “Black lives matter.”

The action is part of a wave of worldwide protests and anger following last week’s death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after Minneapolis police officers restrained him by handcuffing him and kneeling on his neck.

On Wednesday Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, would face second-degree murder charges.

The three officers involved in the arrest will also be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.