33-year-old patient dies of Covid-19 in Armenia

A 33-year-old patient has died of Covid-19 in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a daily briefing today.

Minister Torosyan said the man had chronic diseases, but the death should make us review out attitude towards the disease.

“No one irrespective of age, gender or any other status is t guaranteed to overcome the coronavirus. Therefore, we must adapt our mentality to these new realities,” Minister Torosyan said.

He said only compliance with anti-epidemic recommendations will help keep the situation under control.

According to the Minister, 418 patients are in serious condition, another 81 are in critical condition, 15 are on ventilation.

Armenia has so far conformed 11,221 cases of coronavirus, 3,468 people have recovered, the death toll has reached 176.