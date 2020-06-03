Top Ukrainian football team quarantines as many test positive for Covid-19

Ukraine Premier League side Karpaty have been quarantined for at least two weeks and have had all training sessions cancelled after several players and coaching staff contracted the novel coronavirus, the Lviv club said.

Ukraine’s top flight cancelled one of its first post-lockdown games — the match between Karpaty and Mariupol on May 31 – following the positive tests.

Media reports said 25 members of the club had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 24,000 people in the country causing 727 deaths.

Karpaty said in a statement that the team hoped to resume matches once the quarantine period was completed, and asked the recently-resumed league not to stop other fixtures. It called on clubs to be as responsible as possible in testing players, coaches and staff.