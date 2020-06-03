Masks in all open-air public places are now mandatory

Wearing masks in all open-air public places will be mandatory, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan told a daily briefing today.

Exceptions will be made for children under six and for those doing exercises or cycling.

“Wearing masks causes many inconveniences, especially in summer, but it is one of the most effective measures to reduce the intensity of the spread of the virus,” he said.

“We still chose not to return to extreme measures such as restrictions on the freedom of movement, ban on certain types of economic activity and curfew, and will continue to strengthen the control over the compliance with anti-epidemic rules,” Avinyan said.

The decision comes after the Prime Minister was reported on a number of violations of the set rules.

Citizens were previously required to have masks, but wearing them outdoors would not be mandatory.