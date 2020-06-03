Bulgaria sends medical supplies to Armenia

The Bulgarian Government has sent medical supplies in support to Armenia’s fight against coronavirus, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

On June 3, on behalf of the Government of Bulgaria, the Ambassador of Bulgaria to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tsotsorkov-Kaymaktchieva handed over 500 sets of medical supplies (protective uniforms, helmets and goggles) to Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

“We appreciate the support of our partners and this friendly step in our united struggle against the epidemic,” the Foreign Ministry said.