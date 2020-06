Nazani Simonyan, born in 1919, has been discharged from Sourb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center after beating Covid-19.

The 101-year-old woman is one of the residents of Nork nursing home infected with the virus. She was taken to hospital with pneumonia on May 16.

After a week at intensive care she was taken to the ward to continue the treatment. She has now been discharged from hospital after testing negative twice.