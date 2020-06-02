SocietyTop

Parents fined for organizing Children’s Day celebration in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 2, 2020, 21:47
Less than a minute

Parents in Yerevan’s Shengavit administrative district have been fined for organizing a celebration for children on June 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

“Organizers of the party have been held administratively liable, and in the coming weeks we’ll see how many grandparents die as a result of the event,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today Pashinyan had instructed the National Security Chief to respond to such gatherings.

He described it as manifestation of extreme irresponsibility and a threat to national security.

Հենց նոր ինձ ուղարկեցին այս տեսանյութը՝ հավաստիացնելով, որ սա տեղի է ունեցել երեկ՝ Շենգավիթ վարչական շրջանում։ Սա ծայրահեղ անպատասխանատվության դրսեւորում է, սպառնալիք ազգային անվտանգությանը։ ԱԱԾ տնօրենին հանձնարարել եմ զբաղվել բոլոր այսօրինակ միջոցառումների կազմակերպիչներով։

Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Montag, 1. Juni 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close