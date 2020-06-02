Parents fined for organizing Children’s Day celebration in Yerevan

Parents in Yerevan’s Shengavit administrative district have been fined for organizing a celebration for children on June 1, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

“Organizers of the party have been held administratively liable, and in the coming weeks we’ll see how many grandparents die as a result of the event,” the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today Pashinyan had instructed the National Security Chief to respond to such gatherings.

He described it as manifestation of extreme irresponsibility and a threat to national security.