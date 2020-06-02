Henrikh Mkhitaryan: We kneel in support of Black Lives Matter

AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and his players today took a knee before training in a show of support for Black Lives Matter.

“We are together and today we kneel in support of Black Lives Matter,” Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

We are together and today we kneel in support of #BlackLivesMatter @OfficialASRoma pic.twitter.com/uJyvkA0zA5 — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) June 2, 2020

Roma thus joins a number of other clubs that knee in a message of support following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests have been held after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on 25 May after being restrained by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes to pin him down.

Chauvin has since been charged with his murder and sacked.