Real Madrid, Barca and other Spanish clubs resume full squad training, the league restarts on June 11

Spanish clubs resumed full squad training on Monday, beginning the final stage of preparations for the return to competition.

Training was only previously allowed with groups of up to 14 players. Clubs began individual sessions a few weeks ago and had been gradually increasing their workload.

On Monday, Barcelona showed an image of coach Quique Setién surrounded by the entire squad in training, along with the message “Together Again”, and a video of Lionel Messi scoring a goal.

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid also showed their players training in full groups.

“Monday morning… and back to work,” Real Madrid tweeted.

Atletico Madrid are excited to kick off a new week.

Clubs will have just under two weeks of full sessions before the league restarts on June 11, almost three months after it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first game will be the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.