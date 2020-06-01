Liverpool stars take knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Liverpool players took a knee around the center circle at Anfield in a message of support following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, the BBC reports.

The picture featuring 29 Reds players came with the caption “Unity is strength. #BlackLivesMatter.՞

Players reportedly requested the picture during training on Monday.

Protests have been held after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on 25 May after being restrained by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes to pin him down.

Chauvin has since been charged with his murder and sacked.