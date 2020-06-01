His Holiness Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pashinyan and family

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation.

His Holiness wished the Prime Minister and his family a speedy recovery and inquired about the current situation in Armenia in general and the difficulties caused by the epidemic in particular.

Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed His Holiness on the measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus and referred to the economic situation in Armenia. At the same time, he asked the about the difficulties the Holy See of Cilicia and Lebanon face.

The Catholicos presented the situation in the Dioceses and the current crisis in Lebanon.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today he and his family had contracted Covid-19.