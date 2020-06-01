19 violinists from a dozen countries to participate in 16th Khachaturian Competition

Nineteen violinists will participate in the 16th Khachaturian International Competition. The musicians will represent the Republic of Korea, Russia, France, Luxembourg, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, Austria, the Republic of China (Taiwan), Greece and Armenia.

The 16th Khachaturian International Competition will kick off on June 6, the composer’s birthday.

Given the situation created by the coronavirus and the restrictions on the freedom of movement across the world, organizers have decided to hold the competition online.

The whole competition, the opening and closing concerts will be broadcast on the official website of Khachaturian competition. A number of technological innovations will be used throughout the competition.

The event will be held on June 6-15 and will feature violinists aged 16-32. Aram Khachaturian’s works will also be performed within the framework of the competition.

The winner of the competition will receive $10,000, the second and third prize winners will get $5,000 and $3,000 respectively.

A number of special prizes will also be awarded.

The Khachaturian Competition is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions. Organized by the Aram Khachaturian Competition Cultural Foundation, the event aims to identify talented young musicians and provide them with opportunities for professional advancement.