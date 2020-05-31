World No Tobacco Day 2020 aims to protect youth from tobacco use

Every year, on 31 May, the World Health Organization (WHO) and global partners celebrate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD). The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

The theme for the World No Tobacco Day 2020 is #TobaccoExposed. Through this campaign, the World Health Organisation tries to debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries.

This theme tries to empower youth to understand the tactics used by the tobacco industry to sell these products. Adequate information can help understand the negative effect of tobacco use and the need to stand against them. Parents should educate children about the harm smoking can do to their bodies.

In response to the tobacco and related industries’ systematic, aggressive and sustained tactics to attract a new generation of tobacco users, World No Tobacco Day 2020 will provide a counter-marketing campaign and empower young people to engage in the fight against Big Tobacco.

The World No Tobacco Day 2020 global campaign will serve to: