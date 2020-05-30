Rep. Cox pushes for aid to Armenia and demining in Artsakh

As the House of Representatives begins its work on its annual appropriations bills to fund federal programs in Fiscal Year 2021, Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) has been actively pushing for the priorities of the Armenian-American community in the Central Valley to be included in this process.

“I am proud to support an appropriations package that makes progress on a policy priority of the vibrant Armenian American community in the Central Valley. As a proud member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, I know firsthand how important these federal resources are to the safety and prosperity of Nagorno Karabakh,” said Rep. Cox.

“Issues important to the Armenian American community in my district are a priority of mine, and I will continue to support the efforts to invest in peace, while creating a positive relationship between the US, Armenia, and Artsakh,” he added.

Representative TJ Cox has advocated for his constituents of Armenian heritage in the Central Valley since day one and will continue to do so on issues that concern the Armenian community such as the U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh, and for de-mining efforts.