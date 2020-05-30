PoliticsTop

Citizens of Armenia can travel to China without visa from June 1

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 30, 2020, 13:03
Armenian citizens holding ordinary passports will be able to travel to China without a visa from June 1, as the suspension of the visa waiver due to Covid-19 comes to an end.

However, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the citizens of Armenia to plan a visit to China only in very urgent cases.

At the same time, it informs that in case of planning a visit, before leaving for China, the citizens of Armenia must fill in a relevant statement on their health condition. Besides, upon arrival in China, citizens will be required to spend 14 days in quarantine in a specified place at their own expense.

The visa-free regime between Armenia and China came into force in January this year, but was shortly suspended due to the spreads of the novel coronavirus.

