Armenian President offers condolences to King of Spain over coronavirus-related deaths

President Armen Sarkissian has offered condolences to King Felipe VI of Spain over the thousands of coronavirus-related deaths in the country,

“We are confident that the effective measures taken in Spain to overcome this situation will allow us to restore the country’s normal course in the shortest possible time,” President Sarkissian said.

The new type of coronavirus is a challenge for all of humanity., the President said.

“Armenia expresses its full solidarity with Spain in the fight against the epidemic and reaffirms its readiness to cooperate with all international partners to counter the situation and eliminate the grave consequences of this catastrophe,” the telegram reads.

Spain has begun an official 10-day mourning period for the tens of thousands of victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

All flags on public buildings across the nation and on Spanish naval vessels have been lowered to half-mast until June 5 to pay tribute to the more than 27,000 people that have so far lost their lives.