Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan among best wrestlers of 2010’s

United World Wrestling is the international governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling, has listed Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan among the top 10 wrestlers of 2010’s.

Other athletes in the list include Adeline Gray (USA), Taha Akgu (Turkey), Vladimir Khinchegashvili (Georgia), Natalia Vorobieva (Russia), Mijain Lopez (Cuba), Jordan Burroughs (USA), Abdulrashid Sadulaev (Russia), Kaori Icho (Japan).