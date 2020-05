Armenia shares support with Spain as the country mourns Covid-19 victims

Armenia has shared support with Spain as the country holds a ten-day mourning in memory of Covid-19 victims.

“In these difficult times, Armenia joins Spain in tribute to the memory of the victims of Covid-19,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

“We wish a prompt recovery to everyone who needs it. Our prayers and thoughts are with the Spanish people,” the Ministry added.

Spain has registered 283,849 Covid-19 cases and 27,118 deaths.