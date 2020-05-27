First baby koala born in Australian wildlife park since devastating New South Wales bushfire

The Australian Reptile Park has welcomed its first koala joey since the devastating bushfire season, The Daily Mail reports.

The joey was born in captivity in the animal sanctuary on the NSW Central Coast after koala numbers were decimated by fires over the summer.

Zookeepers naming the joey Ash, in honour of the thousands of koalas killed in the blazes.

Zookeeper Dan Rumsey said Ash is a sign of hope for the future of Australia’s native wildlife.

Ash was born in January, but joeys stay in their mothers pouch for around six months and zookeepers only recently checked on her.