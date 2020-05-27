Aircompany Armenia to operate Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan flight on June 2

Aircompany Armenia will operate a special Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan flight on June 2, the company’s Deputy Director General Gevorg Khachatryan informs.

Citizens of the Republic of France or those with residence permit can take a flight from Yerevan to Lyon.

It is necessary to register for the flight at the Aircompany’s head office at 10, Vazgen Sargsyan Street in Yerevan or call +374 60 51 77 77 and +374 11 74 77 77.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia, those with residence permit and family members of an Armenian national can take a flight in the opposite direction.

To register for the flight it is necessary to call the Armenian Embassy in France (tel: +33753380239), the Permanent Representation in Strasbourg (tel: +33643964105), the Armenian Consulate General in Lyon (tel: +33666763191) and the Consulate General in Marseilles (tel: +33760323678).