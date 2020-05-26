Russia’s military-technical cooperation with Armenia “very close” – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has hailed the effective military-technical cooperation between Russia and Armenia, RIA Novosti reports.

“We have established a very close, productive work, not even dialogue, when it comes to military-technical cooperation and the military-technical assistance we provide to the Republic of Armenia, and the work is constant and professional,” he told a press conferences following the meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Minister reminded that a Russian military base is located in Armenia, which helps ensure stability and security in the region.

“We assess relations as allied, and this applies to relations within the CSTO and our bilateral relations. Military cooperation is very, very close,” Lavrov added.