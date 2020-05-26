Billboards in Yerevan light up in colors of the Georgian flag on Independence Day

Digital billboards in Yerevan were lit in the colors of the Georgian flag on Georgia’s Independence Day.

The initiative came from the Armenian Embassy in Georgia and Ambassador Ruben Sadoyan.

The day marks the May 26, 1918 adoption of the Act of Independence, which established the Democratic Republic of Georgia in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution of 1917. It is the national day of Georgia.

On this day 102 years ago Georgia gained independence from the Russian Empire, a part of which it had been since the early 19th century. On May 26 the National Council of Georgia adopted the Act of Independence that gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Georgia.

Armenian President and Prime Minister have congratulated their counterparts on this occasion.