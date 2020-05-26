Armenia tightens control over compliance with anti-coronavirus measures

Armenia tightens control over the compliance with anti-coronavirus measures, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a daily briefing today.

As the country deals with a second wave of the infections, the Prime Minister attached importance to complying with the rules set by the Commandant’s Office.

He said different rules have been worked out for every sphere, but several measures are common for everyone. These include washing the hands, wearing masks wherever it is possible and maintaining social distance.

“We are confident and we have been discussing this for days that maintenance of these rules will help improve the situation and even bring the number of cases to zero,” the Prime Minister said.

He noted that hundreds of institutions have been closed and a number of citizens have already been fined for violating the rules.

Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan, in turn, did not rule out there could be a return to the quarantine regime in case of certain scenarios, but added that everything will be done to avoid that.

He said the measures are aimed at allowing the health system to develop its capacities to handle the situation.

According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, private laboratories will join the testing process in the near future.

He said 269 patients are in serious condition, the state of 51 is critical, 15 are on artificial ventilation.

“If we abide by the rules, we have all chances to keep the situation under control,” the Health Minister said.