Armenia pleased to see Georgia’s achievements: Pashinyan congratulates Gakharia on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gakharia on Georgia’s on national holiday – Independence Day.

“More than 100 years ago, with the proclamation of the Democratic Republic of Georgia on May 26, 1918, the Georgian people expressed their firm determination to restore statehood and build a democratic society. Today as well, Georgia adheres to the values proclaimed in the early 20th century, and continues to build a modern and democratic state,” PM Pashinyan said.

According to him, the Armenian-Georgian relations have been marked by reciprocated deep respect and friendship over many centuries as best evidenced by the ongoing high-level interstate dialogue between our two countries.

He assured Armenia is pleased to see friendly Georgia’s numerous achievements.

“Georgia has a reliable friend and neighbor in the face of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan added.

He highly appreciated the effective cooperation between the two governments amid the spread of COVID-19, especially the uninterrupted implementation of cargo transportation between the two countries and the repatriation of Armenian and Georgian citizens.

“I am convinced that only through joint efforts can we overcome the great ordeal facing the mankind,” the Armenian PM said.