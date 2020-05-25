The more Turkey tries to deny the truth, the more it finds its way out, Armenian Amb. says

The more efforts the Turkish authorities employ in denying the truth, the more the truth finds its way out, Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan has said.

The comments come in the wake of a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on a resolution passed by the Czech Senate that condemns the Armenian Genocide.

“This is neither the first nor the last official response of Turkey to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Turkey resorts to yet another step at denying justice, thereby deepening the gap between itself and universal values. Denialism has no future regardless of the wrapping it comes in. The more efforts the Turkish authorities employ in denying the truth, the more the truth finds its way out, constituting public knowledge,” Amb. Hovakimyan said in a statement.

“On the famous Charles Bridge in Prague, you can find a statuary sculpted by Ferdinand Maxmilián Brokoff in 1714, honoring the sanctified knights, who saved Christian captives from the hands of the Ottomans in the Middle Ages. Below the statues of the knights one can find the statue of a Turk with a yataghan blade, guarding the imprisoned and suffering Christians. This statue has become the figure of many Prague legends and stories, whereas tourists are cautioned to pass by the stature, whilst children were scared by their parents into sleeping by mentioning about the Turk coming and taking them away otherwise,” the Ambassador stated.

“I regret that not much has changed during the last 300 years and until today Turkey continues to communicate in the language of threats,” he concluded.

On May 20 the Czech Senate unanimously adopted a resolution, condemning the Nazi crimes against humanity committed during World War II and the Armenian Genocide of 1915.