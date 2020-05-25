Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin continues to receive donations in support of its Covid-19 relief efforts

In response to the call of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin continues to receive donations for the implementation of social, health and educational programs for overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Armenian Dioceses of Germany has donated 4,000 euros for the implementation of social programs.

The Izmirlian Foundation has transferred USD 100,000 to provide food assistance to the families in need through the dioceses of Armenia and Artsakh.

The George and John Kurkjian Brothers Foundation has donated USD 20,000.

An anonymous faithful benefactor has transferred USD 50,000 to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in support of the Armenians living in Lebanon.