Italian Serie A could return on 13 or 20 June – Sports Minister

Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s Minister for Sport, says the Serie A season could resume on “13 or 20 June” following the coronavirus outbreak, AS reports.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc globally, with the Serie A campaign suspended in March due to the pandemic.

A decision on the season is expected on Thursday as Serie A looks to follow in the footsteps of Germany’s Bundesliga, which resumed on 15 May.

“We are working on two possible dates to begin Serie A games, on 13 or 20 June,” Spadafora told Rai TG3.

“The protocol arrived for resuming the season and it is very similar to the one that was agreed for training. On Thursday, we’ll decide if and when to resume.”