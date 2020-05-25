Iran reopens Shia Muslim shrines after two-month closure

Iran has reopened its major Shia Muslim shrines, two months after they were closed to combat the coronavirus, the BBC reports.

Worshippers will be allowed to access courtyards, but not covered areas. They must also wear face masks and abide by social distancing rules.

People were sprayed with disinfectant and had their temperatures checked at Tehran’s Abdol Azim shrine on Monday.

Iran has suffered the Middle East’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, with 137,000 cases and 7,450 deaths reported.

In recent weeks, the government has begun relaxing restrictions in an attempt to revive an economy that was already in crisis because of US sanctions.