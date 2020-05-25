Armenia values deep-rooted close relations with Jordan

Armenia highly values the deep-rooted close relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Jordan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The Prime Minister congratulated the King on Jordan’s Independence Day.

Recalling the King’s visit to Armenia earlier this year, PM Pashinyan said “through joint efforts we will be able to materialize the prospective agreements reached at our meeting, and the extensive dialogue established between Armenia and Jordan will enter a new stage of comprehensive development to the benefit of our peoples.”

President Armen Sarkissian, in turn, hailed the positive dynamics of Armenian-Jordanian relations.

“Your visit reiterated the constructive dialogue existing between our countries and outlined new prospects for multilateral cooperation,” the President said.

“Your visit testified to the historically warm friendship between our peoples, in which the Jordanian-Armenian community has played a significant role,” he noted, adding that “today, in the midst of the crisis in the world, I am grateful for our cooperation in overcoming those consequences.”