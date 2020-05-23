TSG Hoffenheim tweets in Armenian to congratulate Sargis Adamyan

German club TSG Hoffenheim has tweeted in Armenian to congratulate striker Sargis Adamyan on birthday.

The Armenia international turns 27 today.

The player is still recovering after a surgery in February 2020.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals in 16 appearances this season.

Germany’s Bundesliga was the first top international soccer league to return to the pitch last week after suspending its season due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

The Bundesliga’s strict health protocol, which was developed in collaboration with health officials, means only players, staff, team officials, broadcasters and security personnel are allowed to be inside the stadium during games.