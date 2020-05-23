Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem to reopen on May 24

The Heads of the Three Major Communities of the Holy Sepulchre Church, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, the Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custos of the Holy Land, today, May 23, 2020, signed a statement informing that the Holy Sepulchre Church will be opened from tomorrow, Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The statemen reads: “For safety reasons and in order to avoid the risk of a new spread of the COVID-19 infection, at the beginning the number will be limited (to 50 persons) and the Basilica will be accessible only for those who have not fever or symptoms of infection, wear the appropriate mask and after disinfecting the hands at entrance. It will be necessary also to keep a minimal distance of 2 meters between each person.”