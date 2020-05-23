Artsakh troops thwart Azerbaijani infiltration attempt

On May 22 the Azerbaijani troops undertook a subversive infiltration attempt in the direction of the protection area of a military unit of the Defense Army, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

The Defense Army unites were quick to spot the advancement of the special forces of Azerbaijan, throwing them back to initial positions. The Defense Army sustained no casualties during the firefight.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from unpromising tactics to artificially straining the situation. Otherwise, the entire responsibility for the tension on the front line will fall on the Azerbaijani side.